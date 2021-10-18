Suspended sentence for Offaly motorist caught drink driving while disqualified

A six month suspended sentence was imposed on an Offaly man for drink driving at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court.

On May 16, 2021, at Corkery Lane. Edendery, Kestutis Paniotinas (29) 18, St Patrick’s Avenue Rhode, Offaly, drove a vehicle while drunk, A urine sample gave a reading of 273 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine.

Mr Paniotinas also drove the vehicle at a speed which was dangerous to the public. He had also driven while disqualified.

The defendant had previous convictions for no insurance and had been disqualified from driving for four years in 2019. He was also disqualified in 2017 for having no insurance. He had no previous convictions for drunk driving.

Barrister Suzanne Dooner said Mr Paniotinas is a native of Lithuania and has been living in Ireland for the past 12 years.He is a mechanic by trade.

Judge Catherine Staines said it was a serious matter to drive while disqualified.

In addition to the suspended sentence she disqualified Mr Paniotinas for four years. She imposed a three year disqualification for drunk driving. She struck out the charge of dangerous driving.