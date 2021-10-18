Young motorist caught at almost twice the speed limit in Offaly town
A young motorist in Offaly was clocked at nearly twice the speed limit in a town in the county.
Gardai detected the driver in their early 20s travelling at 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in Birr.
Gardai say 'a number' of Fixed Charge Notices were issued.
