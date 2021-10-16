Search

16/10/2021

Offaly man alleged to have assaulted garda sent forward for trial

Offaly man alleged to have assaulted garda sent forward for trial

Offaly man alleged to have assaulted garda sent forward for trial

Reporter:

Reporter

THE book of evidence was served on a man charged with assault and with threatening behaviour at last week’s district court.

On June 16, 2021 at Birr Garda Station, Padraig Redmond (29) The Granaries Apartments, 2 Banagher, Offaly, is alleged to have assaulted Det Sgt Brian Jennings who was acting in the execution of his duty.

On the same date on Cloghan Road, Mr Redmond is alleged to have threatened to damage property. He was also charged with damaging a smoke alarm at Birr Garda Station.

Mr Redmond also faces a summons for resisting and obstructing Garda Helen Kelly Barrett in the execution of her duty at Birr Garda Station and with being intoxicated and threatening and abusive on the same date on the Tullamore road in Cloghan.
Mr Redmond was sent forward to the next sitting of Tullamore circuit court on December 7 2021. The summary matters were put back to January 12 2022.

Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant that if he intended calling an alibi he must inform the state within 14 days of last Wednesday’s date.

JOBS ALERT: Offaly County Council looking to hire for a number of positions

Covid-19 cases increasing again in two areas of Offaly

Crime figures down in one town in Offaly but rising in another

MEMORY LANE: Big night at Hugh Lynch's in Tullamore from the archives

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media