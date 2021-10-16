Offaly man alleged to have assaulted garda sent forward for trial
THE book of evidence was served on a man charged with assault and with threatening behaviour at last week’s district court.
On June 16, 2021 at Birr Garda Station, Padraig Redmond (29) The Granaries Apartments, 2 Banagher, Offaly, is alleged to have assaulted Det Sgt Brian Jennings who was acting in the execution of his duty.
On the same date on Cloghan Road, Mr Redmond is alleged to have threatened to damage property. He was also charged with damaging a smoke alarm at Birr Garda Station.
Mr Redmond also faces a summons for resisting and obstructing Garda Helen Kelly Barrett in the execution of her duty at Birr Garda Station and with being intoxicated and threatening and abusive on the same date on the Tullamore road in Cloghan.
Mr Redmond was sent forward to the next sitting of Tullamore circuit court on December 7 2021. The summary matters were put back to January 12 2022.
Judge Catherine Staines told the defendant that if he intended calling an alibi he must inform the state within 14 days of last Wednesday’s date.
This charming two bedroom bungalow on a C. 0.54 acre site at Bohermore, Ardagh sold for €163,000 in an online auction conducted by Raymond White Auctioneering
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.