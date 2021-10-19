Search

19/10/2021

Go ahead given for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town

Plans for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town given the go ahead

Plans for housing development on Main Street in Offaly town given the go ahead

Reporter:

Reporter

Plans for a housing development on Main Street in an Offaly town have been given the go ahead.

Mark Feeley sought permission from Offaly County Council to build the eight houses on a site on Main Street in Daingean. 

The plans will see the conversion of the existing building with eircode R35 XP96 into two separate three-storey houses with four bedrooms each. These houses will be located on Main Street. 

On the site behind these two houses, another six houses will be constructed. All will be three storey houses and all will have three bedrooms.

Offaly County sought further information on the project on three occasions but has now granted permission with a total of 20 conditions attached.

Among the conditions is a Development Contribution of €32,000 and also that a name for the estate be submitted before construction begins. 

Also included in the conditions is a stipulation that all works including footpaths, lighting and open spaces be completed before the first house is occupied. 

The council also included a condition on the colour of the slates allowed on the houses which have to be black, dark grey or blue/black in colour.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media