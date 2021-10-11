Search

11/10/2021

Series of roadworks to place around Offaly town over the next ten days

A series of roadworks will take place around an Offaly town over the next ten days. 

Roadworks will take place in and around Portarlington from Monday, October 11 to Wednesday, October 20 inclusive. 

Sections of road will be closed and traffic diversions will be in place while works are taking place. The dates of works may change depending on weather conditions. 

The works are as follows

Monday 11 & Tuesday 12 - Kilmalogue (Cloneygowan Road)

Friday 15 - Annmore/Garryhinch (After Golf Club)

Monday 18 - L1015 -1  (At junction with L10152 -1)

Tuesday 19 & Wednesday 20 - Kilmalogue (Bog Road)

