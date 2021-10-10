Search

10/10/2021

All the weekend's Offaly GAA results

Offaly GAA

Offaly GAA Results

Reporter:

Damian Moran

It has been another very busy and important weekend particularly on the hurling front in Offaly

Senior Hurling Championship Round 4
Birr 0-18 2-19 Shinrone
Kinnitty 0-15 0-17 Belmont
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-21 2-24 St Rynaghs
Coolderry 6-27 0-9 Drumcullen
Ballinamere 4-23 3-16 Seir Kieran

(Click on the links to read the reports from each of the games)

Belmont hold on to secure crucial win over Kinnitty

Second half blitz from St Rynagh’s ensures impressive victory

Coolderry run riot as Carroll hits phenomenal personal total

Ballinamere and Seir Keiran serve up goal fest in Senior Hurling Championship

Shinrone keep quest for semi-final place alive with impressive win

Senior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Lusmagh 3-22 2-8 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Clara 1-13 1-12 Clodiagh Gaels
Shinrone 1-10 5-19 Tullamore

Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Birr 4-22 2-13 Belmont

Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Coolderry 4-28 2-22 Kinnitty

Junior Hurling Championship Round 4
Edenderry 0-13 3-14 Tullamore
Ballyskenagh Killavilla 1-11 3-17 Brosna Gaels
Ballinamere 2-11 1-7 Clodiagh Gaels
Gracefield 2-8 4-13 Shamrocks
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 0-17 Coolderry

Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ballinamere CONC 0-0 St Rynaghs Hurling
Belmont 2-16 2-12 Lusmagh

Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 2-12 3-19 St Vincent's
Clara 2-8 1-7 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 3-9 2-6 Shamrocks
Na Fianna 1-5 3-14 Edenderry

Minor B Football Competition Quarter Final
Rhode Og 1-8 1-14 Cloghan

Minor Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
CRC Gaels 4-22 1-12 SBK

U13 Football Championship Final
St Vincent's 2-10 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont

U13 B Football Competition Final
Rhode Og 7-12 1-9 Cloghan

U13 Football Competition C Final
Tullamore 2-4 5-8 Edenderry

