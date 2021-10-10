All the weekend's Offaly GAA results

Offaly GAA Results
It has been another very busy and important weekend particularly on the hurling front in Offaly
Senior Hurling Championship Round 4
Birr 0-18 2-19 Shinrone
Kinnitty 0-15 0-17 Belmont
Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-21 2-24 St Rynaghs
Coolderry 6-27 0-9 Drumcullen
Ballinamere 4-23 3-16 Seir Kieran
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Lusmagh 3-22 2-8 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Clara 1-13 1-12 Clodiagh Gaels
Shinrone 1-10 5-19 Tullamore
Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Final
Birr 4-22 2-13 Belmont
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Coolderry 4-28 2-22 Kinnitty
Junior Hurling Championship Round 4
Edenderry 0-13 3-14 Tullamore
Ballyskenagh Killavilla 1-11 3-17 Brosna Gaels
Ballinamere 2-11 1-7 Clodiagh Gaels
Gracefield 2-8 4-13 Shamrocks
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 0-17 Coolderry
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Final
Ballinamere CONC 0-0 St Rynaghs Hurling
Belmont 2-16 2-12 Lusmagh
Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 2-12 3-19 St Vincent's
Clara 2-8 1-7 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 3-9 2-6 Shamrocks
Na Fianna 1-5 3-14 Edenderry
Minor B Football Competition Quarter Final
Rhode Og 1-8 1-14 Cloghan
Minor Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 5
CRC Gaels 4-22 1-12 SBK
U13 Football Championship Final
St Vincent's 2-10 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont
U13 B Football Competition Final
Rhode Og 7-12 1-9 Cloghan
U13 Football Competition C Final
Tullamore 2-4 5-8 Edenderry
