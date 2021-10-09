Offaly GAA results for the weekend so far

Offaly GAA weekend results to date
It is another busy weekend of GAA action in Offaly and here are the results to hand as of Saturday evening.
Senior Hurling Championship Round 4
Birr 0-18 2-19 Shinrone
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Lusmagh 3-22 2-8 Kilcormac-Killoughey
Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Coolderry 4-28 2-22 Kinnitty
Junior Hurling Championship Round 4
Edenderry 0-13 3-14 Tullamore
Ballyskenagh Killavilla 1-11 3-17 Brosna Gaels
Ballinamere 2-11 1-7 Clodiagh Gaels
Gracefield 2-8 4-13 Shamrocks
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 0-17 Coolderry
Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Ballinamere CONC 0-0 St Rynaghs Hurling
Belmont 2-16 2-12 Lusmagh
Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 2-12 3-19 St Vincent's
Clara 2-8 1-7 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 3-9 2-6 Shamrocks
Na Fianna 1-5 3-14 Edenderry
Minor B Football Competition Quarter Final
Rhode Og 1-8 1-14 Cloghan
U13 Football Championship Final
St Vincent's 2-10 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont
