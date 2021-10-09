Search

10/10/2021

Offaly GAA results for the weekend so far

Reporter:

Reporter

It is another busy weekend of GAA action in Offaly and here are the results to hand as of Saturday evening.

Senior Hurling Championship Round 4
Birr 0-18 2-19 Shinrone
Senior B Hurling Championship Round 4
Lusmagh 3-22 2-8 Kilcormac-Killoughey

Intermediate Hurling Championship Relegation Final
Coolderry 4-28 2-22 Kinnitty

Junior Hurling Championship Round 4
Edenderry 0-13 3-14 Tullamore
Ballyskenagh Killavilla 1-11 3-17 Brosna Gaels
Ballinamere 2-11 1-7 Clodiagh Gaels
Gracefield 2-8 4-13 Shamrocks
Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-16 0-17 Coolderry

Junior B Hurling Championship Quarter-Finals
Ballinamere CONC 0-0 St Rynaghs Hurling
Belmont 2-16 2-12 Lusmagh

Minor Football Championship Quarter Finals
Ballinamere/Durrow 2-12 3-19 St Vincent's
Clara 2-8 1-7 Tullamore
Ferbane/Belmont 3-9 2-6 Shamrocks
Na Fianna 1-5 3-14 Edenderry

Minor B Football Competition Quarter Final
Rhode Og 1-8 1-14 Cloghan

U13 Football Championship Final
St Vincent's 2-10 4-16 Ferbane/Belmont
