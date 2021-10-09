Search

09/10/2021

Work finally begins on new Offaly skatepark three years on from planning approval

Work finally begins on new Offaly skatepark three years on from planning approval

Workers breaking ground on the site near Blundell Wood, Edenderry

Works have commenced this week on a new Skate Park in Edenderry in Co Offaly three years after planning approval was granted.

The construction phase was due to get underway on the free-to-use public facility last year but the UK contractors were hit with delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The amenity is located at Blundell Park in the town and is expected to attract users from the surrounding areas. Ground was broken earlier this week on the site.

Construction will take around four months.

The project is being developed by the Edenderry Skate Park Committee.

A UK contractor Bendcrete Leisure Limited based in Hampshire is the main contractor.

Planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council in December 2018.

