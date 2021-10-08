Search

08/10/2021

Green light for major transformation of former Post Office in Tullamore

Damian Moran

damian@offalyexpress.ie

The green light has been given by Offaly County Council for a major transformation of the former Post Office in Tullamore

The large building in O'Connor Square, which is a protected structure, was the main Post Office in the town for a number of years. 

Permission has been granted to turn the building into a restaurant on the ground floor with apartments on the upper floors. The apartments will consist of two, one-bedroom apartments on the first floor and one, two-bedroom apartment on the second floor. 

After the planning permission was granted, building owner Luke Coyle said, "We are delighted that Offaly County Council have granted permission to change the use of the old Post Office to a restaurant amenity that will benefit the local people. The building is in a very prominent location and has been in disuse for several years. Many local people have fond memories of this building when it was a post office and will now have the chance to once again benefit from it. We will now turn our attention to identifying parties interested in leasing the prominent restaurant space.”

Planning permission was granted with ten conditions attached.

