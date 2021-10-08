Tullamore hotel hiring for a number of positions holding recruitment open day
A Tullamore hotel hiring for a number of positions is holding a recruitment open day.
The Bridge House Hotel is holding a recruitment open day this Saturday (October 9) from 12pm to 3pm.
Anyone interested can call in with a CV.
The positions being hired for are:
* Chefs
* Security Staff
* Food & Beverage Assistant
* Fitness Instructor
* Bar/Nightclub & Function Staff
* Bar/Nightclub Manager
* Receptionist
* Deli Staff
For more details email hr@bridgehouse.com or log on to www.bridgehouse.com/careers
