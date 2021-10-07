Search

07/10/2021

Quadruple success for Tullamore school at Scifest

Students from Tullamore College achieved outstanding results at the Scifest Awards following a competition which was held remotely

TULLAMORE College students were thrilled to receive four awards at this year's Scifest Awards ceremony.

Congratulations to Third Year students Abbie Maunsell and Sarah Ryan, who received two awards for their project “Nature’s Nappies”. The girls achieved first place in their Junior Life Science category as well as the Irish Science Teachers Association Award. Their teacher is Sarah Rossiter.

Fifth Year students James Rush and Aaron Martin were fourth place finishers in the Intermediate Physical Science category with their project “Do heavier weights sink further in Non-Newtonian Fluid than light weights?” Their teacher is Noreen Flynn.

Finally, Sixth Year students, Samuel Akinsulire, Sam Malone and Robert Eager were second place recipients in their Senior Life Science category for their project “Changing the habits of connectivity”. Elaine Howlin is their teacher.

The school congratulated all the students who participated in SciFest remotely last year, and said well done to the school's fantastic science department.

