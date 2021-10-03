Offaly motorist receives three-year ban for drink driving
A MAN has been banned from the road for three years for a drink-driving offence in Birr.
Dean Birney, 22, of 10 Bengal Lodge, Birr, admitted committing the offence on June 11 last at Railway Road.
Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Tullamore District Court the alcohol reading in Mr Birney's breath was 70 micrograms and he had no previous convictions.
Mr Birney's solicitor, Donal Farrelly, said the accused was a single working man whose employer spoke highly of him.
In addition to the disqualification from driving, Judge Catherine Staines fined Mr Birney €300.
