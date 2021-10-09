Search

09/10/2021

Offaly family to appear on RTE's new game show tonight

An Offaly family will compete for €5,000 on RTE's newest game show Home Advantage next week.

Home Advantage is the general knowledge quiz hosted by Jennifer Zamparelli where three Irish families compete to win €5,000 on each episode.

One member of the family goes to the studio to play, while the rest of the family support from home.

On October 9, local Offaly family the Murphys, Enda, Ronan, Aisling and Hugh will compete.

One is in the studio, others at home.

Over a series of three frantic brain-teasing rounds, only one team gets to the final round and a shot at the jackpot.

To see how the Murphy family get on, tune in to RTE One on Saturday, October 9, at 8.30pm.

