Dramatic drop in new Covid-19 cases in one area in Offaly

There has been a dramatic drop in new Covid-19 in one area in Offaly in the last week.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from September 14 to September 27.

The latest figures detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly show that the number of new cases dropped by more than 44% in the Edenderry area in the last seven days while the Tullamore Area recorded a marginal increase. The number of new cases continues to fall in the Birr Area of the county.

According to the latest figures, there were 81 new cases in the Edenderry area in the last 14 days compared to 146 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area has dropped significantly and now stands at 347.3 cases per 100,000.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has risen this week in the Tullamore Area. There were 111 new cases reported for the last 14 days compared to 92 from September 7 to September 20. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 380.7 cases per 100,000, just below the national figure. The Tullamore Area now has the highest rate in the county.

The Birr Area has seen another drop in new cases in the last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 40 new cases in the last two weeks in the area compared to 42 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area has now dropped to 157 cases per 100,000. The Birr Area has the lowest infection rate in the county.