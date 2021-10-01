Is it that time of year already? Offaly supermarket already stocked up for Christmas

Search

01/10/2021

Is it Christmas already? Offaly supermarket already stocked up for Christmas

The clocks haven't gone back yet, it's 30 days to Halloween and 86 days to Christmas but a supermarket in Offaly us getting an early jump on Christmas. 

Tesco in Tullamore is stocked up with selection boxes, stocking fillers, advent calendars and a variety of boxes of sweets. 

Under a sign saying 'stock up early for Christmas', there is a broad selection of confectionary on offer. 

Will you be getting your selection boxes in early October or do you want to get Halloween out of the way first????

Or maybe we can kill two birds with one stone and get the Christmas goodies for Halloween!!!

