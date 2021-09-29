Glenisk owners vow to rebuild Offaly organic plant

THE Clearys have vowed to rebuild the Glenisk organic milk and yogurt plant after Monday's devastating fire in Killeigh.

“Apart from us being gutted, the building is gutted,” said managing director Vincent Cleary on Tuesday as insurance assessors began to survey the damage in Newtown.

While he came to terms with the loss of a thriving multi-million euro business, Mr Cleary was still relieved that all 50 staff present when the fire alarm went off were evacuated safely without injury.

“I get emotional at times but I also get elated that nobody was hurt,” he said. “I put that down to our technical manager Seamus O'Shea who has been drilling us for the last four years on evacuating the premises and how quick we can do it.”

Mr Cleary said the cause of the fire is unknown but a forensic team was expected to arrive today (Wednesday) to begin an investigation.

He was hoping that goats' milk packing could resume first. In the meantime, organic dairy milk was still being collected from farmers for transfer to other dairies.

“We still have the old plant where we all started with Tullamore Dairies. But we've no electricity or running water on site. Everything has been basically burnt to a cinder or powered off so we need to get the services back operational.

“We'll look and see if there are solutions where we can start trying to source equipment and try and start making yogurt again. We've got a journey ahead of us. It could take four weeks, or four months, but I hope no longer than four months before we start getting things into place again.”

After those temporary measures, a “multi-million euro” rebuilding project will begin.

“We've faced adversary before and we'll get over this as well,” he said. Standing looking at the still smouldering building, he remarked: “She's the old lady, she's our lady and she can be replaced.”

He said he was heartened by the flood of good wishes being received from customers, neighbours, friends and suppliers.

One woman drove to the plant and hand delivered a letter to him. It read: “So sorry to hear about the loss of your lovely premises. As the saying goes God never closes one door but he opens another. Keep positive, life balances out troubles with blessings so there is something beautiful coming your way to make up for this trouble. Wishing you luck in the next few months in finding a positive way forward.”

Suppliers too have offered their support and wished the Clearys well in their quest to recover from Monday's blaze, which is estimated to have cost about €20m.

“Farmers were ringing [each other] and they were on edge. They did not know what was going to happen,” said Darren Grennan, an organic dairy farmer in Clara, Co Offaly.

“But we were told they're going ahead and collecting the milk as normal and the price difference between conventional and organic will be made up by them out of their own pocket to keep the farmers going until they get up and running themselves again,” he added.

“I hope they can get up and running in the next few weeks because it would be great if they could. They have a great market there and I've been looking at thousands of comments about them, saying how great they are and that they have fabulous yogurts.”

Darren, along with his father Gerard and wife Aine, has been supplying Glenisk for nearly 10 years and has built up a herd from 55-head to 150.

He supplies Glenisk with about 800,000 litres of organic milk each year and is delighted that the Clearys have managed to come up with alternative arrangements at such short notice.

“We were up at 6.30am. My collection is due tomorrow and by the 10th day of the month you get paid.”