Section of M7 motorway closed after pedestrian killed after two vehicle collision

A man in his 30s has died after he was struck on the M7 motorway, between Junctions 10 and 11, near Naas last night.

The fatal road traffic collision took place on the M7 northbound at around 9.35pm last night, Saturday, September 25.

The two-vehicle collision resulted in a male pedestrian receiving serious injuries. Gardai and emergency services attended the scene.

The man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where he later passed away. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

Diversions remain in place on the M7 northbound between Junction 10 and 11 to allow for the scene to be examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.



Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.