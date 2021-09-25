Search

25/09/2021

One team remain unbeaten in Senior B Hurling Championship after third round of games

Tullamore continue strong start in Senior B Hurling Championship and Clodiagh Gaels record impressive win

Tullamore continue strong start in Senior B Hurling Championship and Clodiagh Gaels record impressive win

Reporter:

Damian Moran

One team remain unbeaten in the Offaly Senior B Hurling Championship after the third round of games today.

Tullamore continued their strong start in the Senior B Hurling Championship as they recorded their third succesive win to start the campaign.

After wins over Clodiagh Gaels and Kilcormac-Killoughey, they made it three from three today with a three point win over Clara by 0-22 to 0-19.

Clodiagh Gaels have moved to second in the Senior B Hurling Championship table courtesy of a 4-24 to 0-22 win over a previously unbeaten Lusmagh side. Lusmagh drop to third.

At the other end of the table, Kilcormac-Killoughey registered their first win of the campaign when they defeated Shinrone by 2-18 to 3-10. Kilcormac-Killoughey are now fifth of the six teams in the Senior B Hurling Championship with Shinrone propping up the table after three straight defeats.

Results
Clodiagh Gaels 4-24 0-22 Lusmagh
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-18 3-10 Shinrone
Tullamore 0-22 0-19 Clara

