One team remain unbeaten in Senior B Hurling Championship after third round of games

Tullamore continue strong start in Senior B Hurling Championship and Clodiagh Gaels record impressive win
One team remain unbeaten in the Offaly Senior B Hurling Championship after the third round of games today.
Tullamore continued their strong start in the Senior B Hurling Championship as they recorded their third succesive win to start the campaign.
After wins over Clodiagh Gaels and Kilcormac-Killoughey, they made it three from three today with a three point win over Clara by 0-22 to 0-19.
Clodiagh Gaels have moved to second in the Senior B Hurling Championship table courtesy of a 4-24 to 0-22 win over a previously unbeaten Lusmagh side. Lusmagh drop to third.
At the other end of the table, Kilcormac-Killoughey registered their first win of the campaign when they defeated Shinrone by 2-18 to 3-10. Kilcormac-Killoughey are now fifth of the six teams in the Senior B Hurling Championship with Shinrone propping up the table after three straight defeats.
Results
Clodiagh Gaels 4-24 0-22 Lusmagh
Kilcormac-Killoughey 2-18 3-10 Shinrone
Tullamore 0-22 0-19 Clara
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.