Offaly student graduates university with incredible double degree
An Offaly student has graduated from Maynooth University with a double degree.
Deirdre Walsh graduated with a double degree in Music Technology and Computer Science.
Deirdre is going on to study for her Masters in Education in Maynooth University.
Deirdre is from Geashill and is a daughter of David and Frances Walsh.
