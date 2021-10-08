Search

08/10/2021

Three Offaly banks to close their doors for last time today

Three Offaly banks to close their doors for last time today

Three Offaly banks to close their doors for last time today

Three Bank of Ireland branches in Offaly will close their doors for the last time today.

The bank's branches in Banagher, Edenderry and Clara will close from today (October 8) along with 85 other outlets across the country.

The bank says its partnership with An Post will allow customers to access a number of services in their local post office, including over the counter cash and cheque lodgements, withdrawals, and balance enquiries.

The bank has written to customers to inform them of the closure date, as well as advising them of banking services available to them after October 8.

Bank of Ireland customers in Banagher will have to travel 12 kilometres to Birr to avail of in branch banking, while customers in the Clara area will have to travel 11 kilometres to Tullamore.

Bank of Ireland customers in Edenderry face by far the longest trip to their nearest bank which is now located 25.5 kilometres away in Edenderry.

