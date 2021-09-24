Search

24/09/2021

BREAKING: Lowry to tee off with Rory McIlroy in Ryder Cup debut

Justin Kelly

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Shane Lowry is due to make his Ryder Cup this evening alongside Rory McIlroy.

The old friends have been paired together by European captain Padraig Harrington for the evening fourballs. They will take on Tony Finau and Harris English and will tee off at 6.42pm (Irish time) on Friday evening.

The fourballs get underway with Europe trailing 3-1 after the opening foursomes session. Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were the only European pair to win their foursome match.

Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger will be first on course for Europe in the evening fourballs as they take on Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele from 6.10pm.

FRIDAY FOURBALLS TEE TIMES (Irish time)

6.10pm Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger v Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele

6.26pm Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton v Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler

6.42pm Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry v Tony Finau and Harris English

6.58pm Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland v Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay

