Major supermarket hosting walk in hiring event in Midlands on Saturday
A major supermarket is holding a walk in hiring event in the Midlands on Saturday.
Lidl are looking to hire Warehouse Operatives and are hosting 'interviews on Saturday, September 25 from 10am to 1pm in The Johnstown Estate Hotel in Enfield.
You can walk in with you CV on Saturday for an interview.
You can also apply online at www.jobs.lidl.ie
