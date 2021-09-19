WATCH LIVE: Offaly Minor Camogie team taking on Antrim in All-Ireland Final Replay
The Offaly Minor Camogie Team face Antrim in the All-Ireland Minor B Camogie Final Replay at 4pm today.
The first game was a nail biter with Offaly grabbing a draw after conceding a late goal.
You can watch the full replay LIVE here
