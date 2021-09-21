Tullamore charity shop to be 'taken over' for unique fundraiser this week

A charity shop in Tullamore is set to be 'taken over' for a unique event to raise funds to support five Offaly families.

On Friday, September 24, Glenveagh staff will take on a unique fundraising community challenge, when two teams will go head-to-head in a takeover of two of the Jack & Jill Charity Boutiques, with one team located in the Tullamore store and the other, in Newbridge. Glenveagh is a leading Irish homebuilder.

There are currently five children in Offaly under the care of Jack & Jill.

The Apprentice-style takeover will see the teams competing to achieve the highest sales on the day, all in aid of one of Glenveagh’s charity partners for 2021, the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Jack & Jill provides specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for very sick children up to the age of six in communities across Ireland.

The teams have been busy planning how they are going to make impact on the day in a bid to outdo each other to secure those all-important sales – and the bragging rights! From high value items such as pre-loved designer shoes and bags, to collectables such as signed jerseys and unique gifts; a trip to the Jack & Jill Charity Boutique at 3 O'Moore St, Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Friday, September 24 is a must for anyone looking for some fun and a bargain on the day.

Midlands 103 will broadcast Midlands Today (9am-12pm) and The Afternoon Show (12-3pm) from outside the boutique to add to the excitement on the day and there will be prizes and giveaways galore!

Carmel Doyle, CEO of Jack & Jill said: “With less than 20 per cent of our funding coming from Government, we rely hugely on the support of the public and corporate partners for the continued provision of our critical service, which is a genuine lifeline for so many families. There are currently five children under our care across Offaly and this exciting fundraising event, in partnership with Glenveagh, will help drive our ‘Donate Local, Support Local’ initiative. We’re hugely proud of our partnership with Glenveagh and thank them for their enthusiasm, creativity and real sense of community.”

Stephen Garvey, CEO Glenveagh Homes said: “The Glenveagh team are delighted to be participating in this fun and innovative challenge as part of our Building Lasting Communities initiative. Our volunteers have worked hard over the last few weeks encouraging donations and promoting the Staff Volunteer Day at Jack & Jill with the aim of driving footfall to the store. We are hoping to raise some much-needed funds for the vital service that Jack & Jill provides across communities in Ireland.”