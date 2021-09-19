Man avoids driving ban at Tullamore Court as he needs car for work
JUDGE Catherine Staines told a defendant that she wouldn’t disqualify him from driving as he needed his car for work.
Before Tullamore District Court was Joseph Martin, (45) 6, Killyfilna Heights, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan. He was stopped by Garda James Cullinan, Tullamore, on February 7, 2021 on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore. He was driving with no insurance.
He pleaded guilty to the offence and had no previous convictions. Judge Staines heard that he needed his license for work.
He was fined €200.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.