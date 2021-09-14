Offaly student wins top prize in Texaco children’s art competition

The painting by six year old Martin Moore, was highly praised by the adjudicators
Six-year-old Offaly student artist, Martin Moore, from St. Colman's National School, Mucklagh, Tullamore, has won a top prize in this year’s 67th Texaco Children’s Art Competition, the results of which were delayed until now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin won a Special Merit Award for his artwork entitled ‘My Dog Matt’, which Final Adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle said: “demonstrated high levels of skill and imagination”.
The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Offaly and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.
From September 14 to October 2, Drogheda’s Highlanes Municipal Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s competition. Admission is free and further information is available at www.highlanes.ie
