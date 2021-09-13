Road linking Tullamore and Portlaoise to remain closed overnight after truck overturned
The road linking Tullamore and Portlaoise is to remain closed overnight after a truck overturned this afternoon.
The N80 is closed between Portlaoise and Mountmellick.
A truck carrying logs overturned on the road at around 4.30pm this Monday, September 13.
The driver was taken by ambulance to hospital but is understood not to have suffered serious injury and is described as being in a stable condition.
Gardai remain at the scene of the accident and diversions are in place.
