Barry Cowen responds to article describing his belly as 'bulging' at event

Barry Cowen
Barry Cowen has issued a short response to an article in the Irish Mail on Sunday which commented on the appearance of a number of Fianna Fail politicians at a party think-in last week.
The event was held at the Slieve Russell hotel last Thursday and was held to discuss an internal report on the party's identity and recent election performances.
In an article by Niamh Walsh in the Irish Mail on Sunday, the writer described the party as "failing to keep up appearances."
It mostly focused on female representatives with jibes about their clothes, suggesting one Louth senator, Erin McGreehan, should have "run an iron" over her dress.
It suggested TD Mary Butler looked like she had been "tango-ed" dressed in orange, adding that, "a circus tent is a more appropriate place for that orange suit."
Referring to Offaly TD Barry Cowen, the article said: "And please don't get me started on the fellas. Actually do. Barry Cowen schlepped in, blazer open, belly bulging, button-up Bar. I wouldn't let these lads take charge of the chicken coop, never mind lead a political rebellion."
Responding to the comment on Twitter, Barry Cowen said:
Politicians put themselves out there, thankless job sometimes,abuse unfortunately goes with the territory. I tolerate it but it’s a thinning line for many.We all know there is not enough women in politics. Articles like this don’t help the cause of increasing their participation pic.twitter.com/hgrUHgYnJK— Barry Cowen (@CowenBarry) September 12, 2021
