BREAKING: Shane Lowry selected on European team for Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has been selected for the European Ryder Cup team for the upcoming event in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

He will be making his debut at the Ryder Cup after being selected by captain Padraig Harrington

The Irishman will be making his #TeamEurope debut at Whistling Straits.

An up and down final round at the BMW PGA Championship meant that he missed out on automatic selection. He shot a final round of one under par 71 which included a double bogey on the 15th. He was five over on the 15th over the four rounds.

That saw him drop to 17th overall which was not enough to secure an automatic place on the team.

The automatic places went to John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and Victor Hovland.

Captain Padraig Harrington then had three picks to make and he selected Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

The Ryder Cup takes place from September 21 to September 26.