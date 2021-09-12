Search

12/09/2021

BREAKING: Shane Lowry selected on European team for Ryder Cup

BREAKING: Shane Lowry selected on European team for Ryder Cup

Reporter:

Reporter

Shane Lowry has been selected for the European Ryder Cup team for the upcoming event in Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.  

He will be making his debut at the Ryder Cup after being selected by captain Padraig Harrington

An up and down final round at the BMW PGA Championship meant that he missed out on automatic selection. He shot a final round of one under par 71 which included a double bogey on the 15th. He was five over on the 15th over the four rounds. 

That saw him drop to 17th overall which was not enough to secure an automatic place on the team.

The automatic places went to John Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrell Hatton, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and Victor Hovland.

Captain Padraig Harrington then had three picks to make and he selected Shane Lowry, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

The Ryder Cup takes place from September 21 to September 26.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media