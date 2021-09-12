Search

12/09/2021

Motorcyclist killed after collision with a car in Galway

Gardaí in Galway are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Renmore, Galway on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 10am a motorcyclist aged in his 40s was seriously injured when his motorbike collided with a car on the R338 Old Dublin Road at Renmore Park. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The crash site was fully examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has now reopened to traffic.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway and the local Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to those who were travelling on the Old Dublin Road, Renmore Park at the time of the collision who may have any camera footage (including dash-cam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

