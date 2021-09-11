Shane Lowry right in contention going into final round of BMW PGA Championship
Shane Lowry is right in contention going into the final round of BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The Offaly golfer is in a tie for seventh place and is just three shots off the lead with 18 holes to go.
A three under par round today which included four birdies and one dropped shot moved him on to 11 under par, three shots behind leader Francesco Laporta.
Laurie Canter is one shot behind the leader with a group of four players on 12 under par.
The Ryder Cup will be announced tomorrow evening at the conclusion of the tournament. Going into the week, Shane was in the automatic positions and he is solidifying his position with his strong performance.
