IN PICTURES: Clever heron has a very successful day fishing on Grand Canal in Offaly

Brilliant pictures show heron having successful day fishing on Grand Canal in Tullamore
The series of photographs below by local photographer Ger Rogers shows a heron on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore town centre on a fishing expedition.
The first photograph shows the heron flying in before patiently scouring the canal for fish.
In the third photograph we see the heron dramatically pouncing on an unlucky fish and in the final picture the heron emerges triumphant onto the banks of the Grand Canal with the fish he successfully captured
