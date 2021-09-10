Search

10/09/2021

Shane Lowry moves up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Shane Lowry shoots up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Shane Lowry shoots up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Reporter:

Reporter

Shane Lowry has moved up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth thanks to an excellent second round of six under par.

The Offaly golfer has moved up from 22nd into a tie for eighth place on eight under par going into the weekend, just four shots behind leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Shane carded seven birdies and just one dropped shot in a round where all parts of his game looked strong. 

Laurie Canter is in second place on 11 under with Adam Scott third on ten under. Jamie Donaldson, Justin Rose, Francesco Laporta and Billy Horschel are in a tie for third place on nine under par. 

Diarmuid Connolly tips man with Offaly links to be All-Ireland man of the match

Pivotal games this weekend in Round 2 of Offaly Senior Hurling Championship

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media