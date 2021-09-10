Shane Lowry moves up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth

Shane Lowry shoots up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Shane Lowry has moved up the leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth thanks to an excellent second round of six under par.
The Offaly golfer has moved up from 22nd into a tie for eighth place on eight under par going into the weekend, just four shots behind leader Kiradech Aphibarnrat.
Shane carded seven birdies and just one dropped shot in a round where all parts of his game looked strong.
Laurie Canter is in second place on 11 under with Adam Scott third on ten under. Jamie Donaldson, Justin Rose, Francesco Laporta and Billy Horschel are in a tie for third place on nine under par.
