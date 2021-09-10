Dates announced for Confirmation and Holy Communion in Tullamore Parish
Tullamore Parish has announced dates on which it intends to hold Confirmation and First Communion services.
The Confirmations are scheduled as follows -
October 1 - 7pm Gaelscoil & Parish School.
October 2 - 11.15am St Philomena's, 12.45pm Scoil Mhuire and Scoil Bhríde, 3pm Scoil Eoin Phóil and St Joseph's, 4.30pm Ballinamere and Durrow.
The First Communions are scheduled as follows -
September 11 - 11am Scoil Bhríde, 12.30pm Scoil Mhuire.
September 18 - 11am Durrow, 12.30pm Ballinamere.
September 25 - 11am Gaelscoil, 12.30pm St Joseph's, 2pm St Joseph's.
October 3 - 10am Parish School.
October 9 - 11am St Joseph's 12.30pm St Joseph's, 2pm St Joseph’s.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.