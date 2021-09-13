Residents of Offaly village being surveyed for Five-Year Plan
OVER the past few weeks all of the community groups in Geashill have come together with the help of Offaly Local Development Company to put together a Five-Year Plan for the Geashill area.
Geashill area households will get a paper survey delivered over the next few days and the organisers are appealing to everyone to take the time to fill it out explain what they want for Geashill.
Surveys can be dropped into the voting box in the centre of the village or can be completed online by logging onto - https://tinyurl.com/geashillsurvey
All responses will be treated in the strictest confidence and will be returned directly to Offaly Local Development Company.
