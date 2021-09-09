Funeral to take place today for much loved Offaly teenager who died after brave cancer battle
The funeral will take place today for a much loved Offaly teenager who died after brave cancer battle.
Rhode teen Alanna Lenehan passed away on Tuesday morning, September 7 peacefully in the arms of her devoted mother.
Alanna and her family documented her battle on the 'Alanna's Journey To Recovery' Facebook page.
The 16-year-old student was much loved and described as a 'firecracker' by her dad.
A family Funeral Mass will take place today (Thursday) at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Rhode with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Alanna's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Rhode Parish Facebook Page on the following link https://www.facebook.com/rhode.parish.7
There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Alanna, by being present, socially distanced on her journey from her home to the Church on Thursday morning.
