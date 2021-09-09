Long standing Tullamore pub gets go ahead for major renovation works

Tullamore pub gets go ahead for major renovation works
A long standing and popular pub in Tullamore has been given permission for a major renovation which includes the converting of part of the existing licensed premises into short let accommodation.
Emmet Lynch applied for permission from Offaly County Council to add an extension at first floor level to Hugh Lynch's Pub at Kilbride Street in the town while also getting a change of use to allow for the construction of eight, self contained, short let apartments.
Access to the proposed apartments will be from the existing entrance on St Kyran's Street. Also included in the plans is the provision of bicycle storage facilities and solar panels. The building is also a protected structure.
Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with seven conditions attached.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.