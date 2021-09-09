Search

09/09/2021

Long standing Tullamore pub gets go ahead for major renovation works

Tullamore pub gets go ahead for major renovation works

Tullamore pub gets go ahead for major renovation works

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A long standing and popular pub in Tullamore has been given permission for a major renovation which includes the converting of part of the existing licensed premises into short let accommodation. 

Emmet Lynch applied for permission from Offaly County Council to add an extension at first floor level to Hugh Lynch's Pub at Kilbride Street in the town while also getting a change of use to allow for the construction of eight, self contained, short let apartments. 

Access to the proposed apartments will be from the existing entrance on St Kyran's Street.  Also included in the plans is the provision of bicycle storage facilities and solar panels. The building is also a protected structure.

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with seven conditions attached.

