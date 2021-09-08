Hundreds without water in Offaly community as work begins

Irish Water has identified a leak in an underground watermain in Pullough and is working with Offaly County Council to repair the leak and restore water as quickly as possible to 300 properties in Pullough and surrounding areas of Heathfield, The Back Road, The Canal Line, Derryneavy and Turraun.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are expected to be completed today. Following the successful repair of the leak it typically takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

To ensure the safety of the public and crews carrying out the repairs to the leak, traffic management will be in place and will be clearly signposted.

John Gavin, Irish Water, said, “The leak detection and subsequent repairs are being conducted as quickly and efficiently as possible to minimise disruption to the area and restore water for all customers. We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate your patience as we work to return the water supply to homes and businesses as quickly as possible.”

"Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

"Our customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

"Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing."