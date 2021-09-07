Search

07/09/2021

Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as there is a big change on the way

Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as there is a big change on the way. Pics: meteologix.com

Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as there is a big change on the way. Pics: meteologix.com

Reporter:

Reporter

Ireland is currently basking in glorious sunshine with a mini-heatwave spiking temperatures to 27 degrees in some places today. 

However the unseasonably warm weather is not going to last with a big change on the way in the coming days. 

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, temperatures will fall back to more normal levels in the coming days with heavy or thundery showers forecast in the coming days. 

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be warm and humid with scattered thundery showers, mixed with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier later in the day as showers become more widespread and prolonged with an ongoing risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in Ulster and north Leinster, in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers continuing overnight, turning heavier and more persistent. A very mild and humid night with temperatures remaining above 14 to 16 degrees in light southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday  from Met Eireann is for another day of quite widespread heavy showers, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Heavy downpours bring the risk of spot flooding. There will be some occasional bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with light southerly or variable winds. Freshening northwest winds will develop on western coasts in the evening.

Showers will continue through Thursday night, but will ease in intensity, in rather cloudy conditions. Temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees. Light to moderate northwest winds will gradually extend from the west overnight, winds remaining fresh on western coasts.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Friday is set to be a mixed day with scattered showers and occasional bright or sunny spells. Showers will not be as heavy as those midweek. Temperatures will reach a high of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees and it will be warmest in the east, with light northwest winds. Showers will become less widespread overnight with drier weather developing, becoming clear in places. Friday night will be cooler than those of late with lows of 9 to 13 degrees.

Saturday will feel fresher with a mix of scattered showers and some bright or sunny periods. There will be dry spells throughout the day. Turning cooler too with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light northwest breeze.

According to Met Eireann, current indications show sunny spells on Sunday with scattered showers developing, and highs in the mid to high teens.

The benefits of availing of grant to install solar panels at home

SPONSORED BY CALDOR SOLAR

WATCH: Frontline worker makes history as she is crowned first black Miss Ireland

Lost racing pigeon rescued in Offaly had been on epic journey

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media