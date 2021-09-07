Enjoy the hot weather while it lasts as there is a big change on the way

Ireland is currently basking in glorious sunshine with a mini-heatwave spiking temperatures to 27 degrees in some places today.

However the unseasonably warm weather is not going to last with a big change on the way in the coming days.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, temperatures will fall back to more normal levels in the coming days with heavy or thundery showers forecast in the coming days.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be warm and humid with scattered thundery showers, mixed with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier later in the day as showers become more widespread and prolonged with an ongoing risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees, warmest in Ulster and north Leinster, in a light to moderate southeast breeze.

Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers continuing overnight, turning heavier and more persistent. A very mild and humid night with temperatures remaining above 14 to 16 degrees in light southeasterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for another day of quite widespread heavy showers, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Heavy downpours bring the risk of spot flooding. There will be some occasional bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with light southerly or variable winds. Freshening northwest winds will develop on western coasts in the evening.

Showers will continue through Thursday night, but will ease in intensity, in rather cloudy conditions. Temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees. Light to moderate northwest winds will gradually extend from the west overnight, winds remaining fresh on western coasts.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Friday is set to be a mixed day with scattered showers and occasional bright or sunny spells. Showers will not be as heavy as those midweek. Temperatures will reach a high of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees and it will be warmest in the east, with light northwest winds. Showers will become less widespread overnight with drier weather developing, becoming clear in places. Friday night will be cooler than those of late with lows of 9 to 13 degrees.

Saturday will feel fresher with a mix of scattered showers and some bright or sunny periods. There will be dry spells throughout the day. Turning cooler too with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light northwest breeze.

According to Met Eireann, current indications show sunny spells on Sunday with scattered showers developing, and highs in the mid to high teens.