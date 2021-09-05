Number of roads will be closed in Offaly this week for road works

A number of roads in Offaly in the Birr Municipal District will be closed at various times this week for road works.
The L-3009-2 at Deerpark, Belmont will be closed on Monday, September 6.
The L7008-1 at Ballysheil, Ferbane will be closed on Tuesday, September 7.
The Boora Road, the L-7023-2 will be closed on Wednesday while the road from Five Roads to Timolin will be closed on Thursday and Friday.
