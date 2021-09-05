Contracts signed for construction of 18 new social houses in Offaly town

Contracts signed for 18 new social houses in Offaly town
Contracts have been signed for the construction of 18 new social houses in an Offaly town.
The 18 houses will be constructed at Kylebeg in Banagher and will be built by Pat Loftus Construction Group.
The contracts were signed this week.
Pictured above at the signing were Pat loftus, Cathal Loftus (Pat Loftus Construction Group), Evan Fennell (Senior Executive Officer - OCC), John Cunningham (Senior Executive Engineer - OCC) and Robert McDermott (Leas Cathaoirleach - OCC).
