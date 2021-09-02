PROPERTY WATCH: Take a tour of this house in Tullamore that is for sale at a staggering price

This four bedroom house located in a prime location in Tullamore is on the market for a staggering price
Located on Bachelors Walk (the New Road) in the town, it is on the market for €525,000.
Set on a half acre site, the house is set back from the road and is surrounded by mature grounds. It is described as offering 'bright and spacious living accommodation' but has a BER rating of just D1.
