31/08/2021

Music, mystery and magic at new Midlands festival

Country star Robert Mizzell is among the performers at the Midlands' newest music festival

THE pandemic may have pulled the plug on Electric Picnic but elsewhere in the Midlands a new festival is going ahead which one day could rival the Stradbally extravaganza.

The ‘Music at Mearescourt’ festival will take place at Rathconrath, Co Westmeath, on September 10, 11 and 12 on the majestic grounds of Mearescourt House.

Mearescourt is just 18km from Mullingar, 31km from Athlone and 34km from Tullamore, making it accessible to music and arts fans from across the Midlands and beyond.

The event is being billed as a festival of music, mystery and magic and there will be a different theme each night with rock, pop and funk on the opening Friday evening (gates open 5pm) featuring the Blizzards, Cronin and Bobby & the Blunts.

Saturday is 'Keepin' it Country' headlined by Robert Mizzell, along with the Tennessee Breakdown Band, Chris Loughrey, Ray Dolan and Brid Shaughnessy, with gates again open from 5pm and showtime lined up for 7pm.

Two events are scheduled for Sunday, with the Fleadh Cheoil from 2pm with Sharon Shannon, Mick Foster and guests; followed by Broadway, opera and classical in the evening with Emmet Cahill, Mark Irwin and special guests.

The organisers are hailing Music at Mearescourt as a welcome return to outdoor entertainment and groups of between two and six people can attend, and will be given a reserved picnic table in order to enjoy the events safely within their pod, with food, drinks and entertainment all available on site.

Country star Robert Mizzell said: “You have to be here, this is one of the biggest music events Westmeath has seen in many years. I'm glad to be here.”

Because of Covid-19, numbers attending will be restricted. Tickets are priced from €30 per person (€25 for the Sunday afternoon Fleadh) and can be purchased in batches of two, three, four, five of six.

The producer of the event is Marty Mulligan, the spoken word artist who has staged Mindfield at Electric Picnic and is a Mullingar friend of Blizzards frontman Bressie.

The festival is being promoted by another Westmeath-based man in the entertainment business, Grouse Lodge recording studios owner Paddy Dunning.

Music at Mearescourt is part-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture. Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and supported by Westmeath County Council.

Full details of all acts and ticket sales are available on www.mearescourt.ie

