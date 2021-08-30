BREAKING: Gardai make huge drugs seizure in Midlands after spotting 'unusual activity' on rural road
Gardaí in the Midlands seized approximately 121 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €2,180,000 on Monday morning.
At approximately 9.30am, Gardaí responded to a report of unusual activity on a rural road in Emo, Laois. Gardaí conducted a search of a storage facility and the surrounding areas and observed a quantity of pallets containing boxes of vegetables, which had previously been unloaded from an articulated truck.
Following a search of these boxes, Gardaí recovered 121kg of packaged cannabis herb (pending analysis), concealed within the boxes of vegetables. The total value of drugs seized is estimated at over €2.1 million.
One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 in Portlaoise Garda Station.
This seizure is part of An Garda Síochána’s national anti-drugs strategy, Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt drug trafficking networks involved in the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs at local, national and international level.
Investigations are ongoing.
