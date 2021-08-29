Search our Archive

Green light given for housing development in Offaly town

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

The green light has been given for a housing development in an Offaly town. 

Offaly County Council has granted permission for the 17 house development at Ballyvora, Ferbane. 

It will see the construction of 17 houses, consisting of 14 semi-detached two storey houses and three detached bungalows.

The development will include the provision for the construction of service road, footpaths, grass margins, public lighting, open space, boundary wall treatment and connecting to mains water, storm water and foul water services within the adjacent 'Ard Glas' housing development.

Offaly County Council granted permission with 19 conditions attached. 

Among the conditions is that the developers pay a development contribution of €68,170 and that none of the houses can be occupied all lighting and footpaths are to be completed and strict stipulations on how the houses are to be finished.

