Outstanding Offaly through to All-Ireland Final after dominant win in semi-final
Offaly are through to the All-Ireland Final Minor B Final after dominant win in their semi-final against Derry in Clones this afternoon by 4-12 to 1-8.
Offaly got off to the dream start with three goals inside the first six minutes and by the water break they led by 3-2 to 0-1.
Offaly never let Derry into the game in the first-half and by half-time they were 4-6 to 0-3 ahead.
Derry came more into the game in the second-half and by the water break had reduced the gap marginally but Offaly still led by 4-9 to 0-7.
Derry eventually managed to find the Offaly net in final quarter but Offaly had the hard work done in the opening half and finished the game as deserved 4-12 to 1-8 winners.
