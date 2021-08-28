Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Outstanding Offaly through to All-Ireland Final after dominant win in semi-final

Offaly are through to the All-Ireland Final Minor B Final after dominant win in their semi-final against Derry in Clones this afternoon by 4-12 to 1-8.

Offaly got off to the dream start with three goals inside the first six minutes and by the water break they led by 3-2 to 0-1. 

Offaly never let Derry into the game in the first-half and by half-time they were 4-6 to 0-3 ahead. 

Derry came more into the game in the second-half and by the water break had reduced the gap marginally but Offaly still led by 4-9 to 0-7. 

Derry eventually managed to find the Offaly net in final quarter but Offaly had the hard work done in the opening half and finished the game as deserved 4-12 to 1-8 winners. 

