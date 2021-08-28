Green light for extension to Community Centre in Offaly
The green light has been given for an extension to a Community Centre in Offaly.
Croghan Local Development Group has been given permission to build the extension to the rear of Crogahn Community Centre.
It will provide new toilets and upgraded kitchen facilities.
There are also plans to replace the existing septic tank with an effluent treatment system and percolation area.
Permission was granted with eight conditions attached including stipulations for the installation of the new Wastewater Treatment System.
