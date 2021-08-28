Offaly man to star in new RTE gangland drama set to air this Autumn

Offaly man to star in new RTE crime drama 'Kin'
RTÉ last week unveiled its new season of programming with crime drama Kin one of the stand-out additions to their line-up.
Seen as the channel's successor to Love/Hate, Kin follows the lives of a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war.
Filmed in Dublin, it features a stellar cast of Irish actors including Offaly's own Sam Keeley from Tullamore, Clare Dunne, Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Emmett Scanlan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and newcomer Yasmin Seky.
The eight-part series has already been acquired by a number of international outlets and is hugely anticipated this Autumn.
WATCH A TEASER FOR THE NEW SERIES BELOW:
