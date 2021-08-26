Applications being sought for top job at Tullamore Credit Union
Applications are being sought for the top job at Tullamore Credit Union.
Tullamore Credit Union is inviting applications for the position of CEO.
Applications including CV and cover letter can be sent by email to rectuit@pinta.ie with the reference number TCU CEO 2021..
Closing date for receipt of application is September 6.
Tullamore Credit Union has over 35,000 members and assets of over €350 million.
Tullamore Credit Union says it is looking for a new CEO who will 'continue the journey and to provide direction and leadership in delivering strategic goals, realising the full potential of what the credit union can deliver for its members and for the community within which it operates'.
See more details below
