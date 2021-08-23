WATCH: Offaly band perform brilliant tribute song for county's All-Ireland U-20 champions
An Offaly band has written and recorded a brilliant tribute song for the county's U-20 footballers who won a memorable All-Ireland Final last weekend.
JigJam recorded the song 'The Boys of Offaly' in the Old Harbour Bar with the video shot by Ken Molloy and we're sure you'll agree it is a fitting tribute.
JigJam is Jamie McKeogh, Cathal Guinan and Daithi Melia who all hail from Tullamore with Tipperary born Gavin Strappe completing the quartet. Find out more about the band here
